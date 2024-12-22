Six held on violation of tenancy law

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Rawalpindi Police conducted a door-to-door search operation in the jurisdiction of Pirwadhai Police Station on Sunday, resulting in the arrest of six individuals for violating the tenancy law.

The operation was conducted on the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani in bid to maintain law and order.

According to a police spokesman, the operation involved personnel from the Elite Force, Special Branch, and lady police, who gathered data on local tenants.

The arrested individuals identified as Amin, Suleman, Jahangir, Usman, Aqeel and Imtiaz have been booked under the Punjab Information of Temporary Residence Ordinance 2015.