Open Menu

Six Held On Violation Of Tenancy Law

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 22, 2024 | 07:40 PM

Six held on violation of tenancy law

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Rawalpindi Police conducted a door-to-door search operation in the jurisdiction of Pirwadhai Police Station on Sunday, resulting in the arrest of six individuals for violating the tenancy law.

The operation was conducted on the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani in bid to maintain law and order.

According to a police spokesman, the operation involved personnel from the Elite Force, Special Branch, and lady police, who gathered data on local tenants.

The arrested individuals identified as Amin, Suleman, Jahangir, Usman, Aqeel and Imtiaz have been booked under the Punjab Information of Temporary Residence Ordinance 2015.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Law And Order Police Station Rawalpindi Sunday 2015 From

Recent Stories

1 Billion Followers Summit shortlists 10 candidate ..

1 Billion Followers Summit shortlists 10 candidates for its largest, most valuab ..

27 minutes ago
 Ajman Tourism unveils two Emirati-crafted tourism ..

Ajman Tourism unveils two Emirati-crafted tourism experiences

57 minutes ago
 'Economic Content Creators’ programme caps first ..

'Economic Content Creators’ programme caps first week

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Department of Human Resources announces Ne ..

Sharjah Department of Human Resources announces New Year's holiday

3 hours ago
 UAE Juniors Team wins silver at Juniors Asian Pade ..

UAE Juniors Team wins silver at Juniors Asian Padel Championship

3 hours ago
 RTA opens key bridge connecting Hessa Street to Al ..

RTA opens key bridge connecting Hessa Street to Al Khail Road

3 hours ago
DEWA SAT-1 sends 2,690 MB of data related to its w ..

DEWA SAT-1 sends 2,690 MB of data related to its work to ground station

4 hours ago
 SEWA begins work on 3rd list of home rationalisati ..

SEWA begins work on 3rd list of home rationalisation project

4 hours ago
 UAE hosts major global sporting events in December

UAE hosts major global sporting events in December

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council approves 2025 budget

Sharjah Consultative Council approves 2025 budget

5 hours ago
 Emirati women set historic milestones in 2024

Emirati women set historic milestones in 2024

7 hours ago
 Japanese anime industry sales top 3 trillion yen f ..

Japanese anime industry sales top 3 trillion yen for 1st time

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan