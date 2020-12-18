Six held over aerial firing, fireworks during wedding ceremonies

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi police have arrested six accused over aerial firing, fireworks and violation of Sound System Act during wedding ceremonies, while recovered illegal weapons, ammunition, fireworks items and sound system from their possession.

According to police sources, SHO Rawat Police Station conducted a raid and netted three accused namely Shah Zaib, Hamza Zaheer and Mohsin Ali, allegedly involved in heavy aerial firing during a wedding ceremony in Rawat area.

Meanwhile, SHO New Town police station along with police party raided at a wedding ceremony and nabbed three identified as Farhad, Inayatullah and Waqas on violation of Sound System Act and fireworks. Police also recovered fireworks items and sound system from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

Divisional Superintendents of Police appreciated police parties and directed to continue operation against lawbreakers.