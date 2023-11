SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Police on Tuesday after launching a massive crackdown against illegal weapon

holders arrested six accused.

Police said officials raided at different localities and busted Muhammad Ramzan, Muhammad

Zamaan, Muhammad Bilal, Muhammad Ejaz, Khalil-ur-Rehman and Gull Zamaan besides

recovering three guns and four pistols.