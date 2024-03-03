Six Held With 240 Kites
Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2024 | 11:20 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Police on Sunday arrested six kite makers/sellers and recovered 240 kites from their possession.
In a crackdown, the teams of different police stations raided the areas under their respective
jurisdictions and nabbed six kite sellers identified as Yameen, Naeem, Idrees, Kamran, Umer
and Talha, and seized 240 kites.
Further action against the accused underway.
