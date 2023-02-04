UrduPoint.com

Six Held With 240 Kites In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2023 | 09:12 PM

Police on Saturday arrested six kite makers/sellers and recovered 240 kites from their possession

In a crackdown, the teams of different police stations raided the areas under their respective jurisdictions and nabbed six kite sellers identified as Yameen, Naeem, Idrees, Kamran, Umer and Talha and seized240 kites.

Further action against the accused underway.

