Six held with 240 kites in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Police on Saturday arrested six kite makers/sellers and recovered 240 kites from their possession.

In a crackdown, the teams of different police stations raided the areas under their respective jurisdictions and nabbed six kite sellers identified as Yameen, Naeem, Idrees, Kamran, Umer and Talha and seized240 kites.

Further action against the accused underway.