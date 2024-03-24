Open Menu

Six Held With 288 Kites

Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Six held with 288 kites

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Police on Sunday arrested six kite makers/sellers and recovered 288 kites from their possession.

In a crackdown, the teams of different police stations raided the areas under their respective

jurisdictions and nabbed six kite sellers identified as Yameen, Naeem, Idrees, Kamran, Umer

and Talha and seized 288 kites.

Further action against the accused was underway.

Related Topics

Police Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Da ..

Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day

15 hours ago
 District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 ..

District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders

15 hours ago
 Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injur ..

Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar

15 hours ago
 Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

15 hours ago
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national ent ..

Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm

15 hours ago
 Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

15 hours ago
 Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..

15 hours ago
 SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force ..

SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day

15 hours ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaig ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..

16 hours ago
 Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan