Six held with 288 kites

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Police on Sunday arrested six kite makers/sellers and recovered 288 kites from their possession.

In a crackdown, the teams of different police stations raided the areas under their respective

jurisdictions and nabbed six kite sellers identified as Yameen, Naeem, Idrees, Kamran, Umer

and Talha and seized 288 kites.

Further action against the accused was underway.