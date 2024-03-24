Six Held With 288 Kites
Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2024 | 02:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Police on Sunday arrested six kite makers/sellers and recovered 288 kites from their possession.
In a crackdown, the teams of different police stations raided the areas under their respective
jurisdictions and nabbed six kite sellers identified as Yameen, Naeem, Idrees, Kamran, Umer
and Talha and seized 288 kites.
Further action against the accused was underway.
