Six held with 300 kites

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The police on Tuesday arrested six kite makers/sellers and recovered 300 kites

from their possession.

In a crackdown, teams of different police stations raided in various areas and arrested

Muhammad Aslam,Muhammad Ijaz, Javed Iqbal, Amir Shahzad and Umar Farooq

and seized 300 kites.