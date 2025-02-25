Six Held With 300 Kites
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2025 | 03:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The police on Tuesday arrested six kite makers/sellers and recovered 300 kites
from their possession.
In a crackdown, teams of different police stations raided in various areas and arrested
Muhammad Aslam,Muhammad Ijaz, Javed Iqbal, Amir Shahzad and Umar Farooq
and seized 300 kites.
