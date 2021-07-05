Six held with contraband

Police on Monday arrested six criminals and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Police on Monday arrested six criminals and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession.

The teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested six accused identified as Asghar Ali, Mubashir, Muhammad Iqbal, Ehtesham, Essa and Shah Mir and recovered 1.4 kg hashish, 3 pistols anda gun 12 bore from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.