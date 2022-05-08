Six held with contraband

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :Police Sunday arrested six drug-pushers and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession.

Police said that during the ongoing drive, teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested drug pushers and recovered 2.

720 kilograms hashish, 35 bottles of liquor and two pistols of 30-bore from them.

The accused were identified as Arshad, Gulzar, Babar, Shakeel, Ansr and Muhammad Asghar.

Cases have been registered against them.