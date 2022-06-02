Six held with contraband

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Police on Thursday arrested six accused, and recovered narcotics weapons from their possession.

A police spokesman said teams of various police stations conducted raids and arrested six accused besides recovering 1.2-kg hashish, 50 liters of liquor, three pistols and a gun.

They were identified as Ashraf,Akram,Safdar,Numan,Javed and Riaz.

Cases were registered against them.