Six held with contraband

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested six accused including two bike-lifters and recovered narcotics, weapons and motorcycles from their possession.

Teams of various police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and nabbed four accused identified as Jhanghir, Faisal, Ibrahim and Usman.

The police recovered 300 gram opium, 126 gram hashish and three pistols of 30-bore from them.

Meanwhile, Factory Area police team arrested two bike-lifters, identified asIrfan and Sarwar and recovered four stolen bikes from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.