Six held with contraband

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested six drug pushers and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Police said that during continued drive against drug peddlers and criminals, the teams of different police stations conducted raids within the areas of their jurisdiction and arrested six drug pushers and recovered 1140 gram hashish, 20 bottles of liquor and 3 guns 12 bore from them.

The accused were identified as Tariq,Mohsin,Afzal, Mubashar, Rabnawaz and Ahmad.

Cases were registered against the accused.