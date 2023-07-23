Open Menu

Six Held With Contraband

Umer Jamshaid Published July 23, 2023 | 04:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested six drug peddlers and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession.

In a crackdown against drug peddlers and illegal weapon holders, the team of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested six criminals and recovered 2.

1 kg hashish and 3 pistols 30 bore from them.

They accused were identified as Muhammad Luqman, Naqeeb,Muhammad Akram, Afzal, Muhammad Zain and Naveed.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

