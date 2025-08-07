Six Held With Contraband
Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2025 | 07:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested six suspects from different parts of the
district and recovered weapons, narcotics and kites from their possession.
On a tip-off, Kotwali and Ahmadpur East police teams apprehended two suspects
and recovered 80 liters liquor from their possession.
In another raid, Civil Lines, Sadr and Yazman police teams conducted raids
at dens in their respective jurisdiction and arrested four suspects and recovered
two pistols and two revolvers from their possession.
Meanwhile, the police have also arrested two kite sellers and recovered dozens
of kites from their possession.
Cases have been registered against the accused.
