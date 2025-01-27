Six Held With Drugs, Arms
Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2025 | 05:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Police on Monday arrested six accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.
Police said that during a drive against drug peddlers and criminals, teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested criminals and recovered 1.
5 kg hashish, 20 liters of liquor, a Kalashnikov, a gun and two pistols.
The accused were identified as Asif, Adeel, Shafqat, Imran, Khalil and Shabbir. Cases were registered against them.
