Six held with drugs, arms

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Police on Monday arrested six accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Police said that during a drive against drug peddlers and criminals, teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested criminals and recovered 1.

5 kg hashish, 20 liters of liquor, a Kalashnikov, a gun and two pistols.

The accused were identified as Asif, Adeel, Shafqat, Imran, Khalil and Shabbir. Cases were registered against them.