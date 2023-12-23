Six Held With Drugs, Weapons
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 23, 2023 | 02:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) Police arrested six drug-pushers and recovered narcotics and weapons from them, here on Saturday.
A spokesman said that during the ongoing drive against drug-peddlers and criminals, teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested Akhtar, Safdar, Shaukat and others and recovered 1140-gram hashish, 20 bottles of liquor and three guns of 12 bore from them.
Cases were registered against the accused.