Six held with illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Police in a crackdown against illegal weapon holders netted six accused from different areas and recovered weapons and ammunition from their custody.

According to police spokesman, Perwadhai Police during a course of action arrested two accused Wazir Khan and Muhammad Safeer and recovered two pistol 30 bore with ammunition, Westridge Police held Faisal Shahzad with 1 pistol 30 bore with ammunition, Taxila Police two person namely Ali Sher Khan and Ali Raza and recovered two pistol 30 bore with ammunition while Mandra Police apprehended Sohail and recovered 1 pistol 9 mm with ammunition form their possession.

On the directives of CPO, Police would continue operations without any discrimination and outlaws would be sent behind bars, spokesman added.