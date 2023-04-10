Six held with illegal weapons

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :The district police, in a crackdown on criminal elements, have arrested six persons along with illicit weapons.

According to sources, the police carried out checking in different areas of the district and detained Ahsan Elahi, Rashid, Adnan Iqbal, Akram, Anwar and Murad Ali with illegal weapons.

Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases against them.