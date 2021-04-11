UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Held With Narcotics

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 02:40 PM

Six held with narcotics

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested six drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

On the special direction of DPO Imran Kishore, the police launched a crackdown against drug pushers in the district.

Allahabad police arrested Muhammad Aslam from Pakhuki area and recovered 1.32 kg hashish.

Mustafabad police arrested Abu Bakar near Lakhneke check-post and recovered 1.

125 kg hashish.

A-Division police arrested Ghulam Mustafa from College Road, and recovered 20 litres liquor.

Kot Radha Kishan police arrested Amjad with 20 litres liquor near Pule Nahr Mir Sahib.

Similarly, police arrested Tariq with 20 litres liquor from Cinema Morh.

While, Sadr Pattoki police arrested drug peddler Sarfaraz, near Dhana Chak-12 and recovered 50 litres desi liquor from his possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Police Road Pattoki Sunday From

Recent Stories

5.5 magnitude aftershock jolts Indonesia&#039;s Ja ..

31 minutes ago

DP World&#039;s World Security expands its service ..

46 minutes ago

Suhail Al Mazrouei unveils roadmap for managing en ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah government departments&#039; working hours ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Airways to celebrate UAE’s ‘Year of the ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Steel, SAFEEN Group commence transshipmen ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.