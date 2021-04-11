Six held with narcotics

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested six drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

On the special direction of DPO Imran Kishore, the police launched a crackdown against drug pushers in the district.

Allahabad police arrested Muhammad Aslam from Pakhuki area and recovered 1.32 kg hashish.

Mustafabad police arrested Abu Bakar near Lakhneke check-post and recovered 1.

125 kg hashish.

A-Division police arrested Ghulam Mustafa from College Road, and recovered 20 litres liquor.

Kot Radha Kishan police arrested Amjad with 20 litres liquor near Pule Nahr Mir Sahib.

Similarly, police arrested Tariq with 20 litres liquor from Cinema Morh.

While, Sadr Pattoki police arrested drug peddler Sarfaraz, near Dhana Chak-12 and recovered 50 litres desi liquor from his possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused.