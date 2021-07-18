UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Held With Narcotics

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 02:40 PM

Six held with narcotics

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :-:Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested six drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

During the ongoing drive against drug pushers and criminals, the teams of different police stations conductedraids in the areas of their jurisdiction and arrested six accused identified as Sajjad, Ashraf, Sarfraz, Shoaib, Zulqarnain and Khurram Shehzad and recovered 1.

68 kg hashish and 100 litres liquor from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Police Criminals Sunday From

Recent Stories

Shakhbout Al Nahyan meets Tanzanian President

1 hour ago

UAE leaders send condolences to King of Belgium ov ..

2 hours ago

Nakheel opens new community pavilion at Nad Al She ..

2 hours ago

Analysis: The UAE, a forward-looking vision to con ..

3 hours ago

SEHA opens COVID-19 drive-through services centre ..

3 hours ago

US is UAE’s &#039;most important and enduring st ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.