Six held with narcotics

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :-:Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested six drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

During the ongoing drive against drug pushers and criminals, the teams of different police stations conductedraids in the areas of their jurisdiction and arrested six accused identified as Sajjad, Ashraf, Sarfraz, Shoaib, Zulqarnain and Khurram Shehzad and recovered 1.

68 kg hashish and 100 litres liquor from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.