Six held with narcotics

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :The police arrested six accused and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession here on Tuesday.

Police said that on the direction of DPO Sargodha Bilal Zafar Sheikh,the teams of various police stations conducted raids in the areas under their jurisdiction and nabbed six outlaws besides recovering 1.

8 kg of heroin,245 gm hashish,20 litres liquor and three pistols 30 bore from them.

The accused were identified as Mohsin,Naveed,Anwar,Irfan,Faizan and Aoun Abbas.

Separate cases were registered against the accused.