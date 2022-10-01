Six held with narcotics

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested six alleged drug-peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

During the ongoing drive against drug-peddlers, the teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested six drug pushers identified as Muhammad Shabbir, Nasir Sanawar, Kamran, Mukhtiar Khan, Qaisar Khan and GhulamMurtaza and recovered 3.

5 kg hashish and 40 liters liquor from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.