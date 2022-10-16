Six held with narcotics

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested six alleged drug-peddlers and recovered narcotics from the.

During the ongoing drive against drug-peddlers, teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested Muhammad Shaukat, Nasir, Ramzan, Mukhtiar Khan, Qaisar and Ghulam Murtaza and recovered 3.5-kg hashish and 65 litres of liquor from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.