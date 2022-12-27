UrduPoint.com

Six Held With Narcotics

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 27, 2022 | 04:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested six drug smugglers including two women and recovered narcotics from their possession.

During a snap-checking, Urban area police intercepted an ambulance (LOQ-6292) and found six people including two women travelling in it.

After a thorough search, the police seized more than 53 kg hashish and 10 kg opium from the vehicle.

The accused were identified as Fazlur Rehman, Saifullah, Pir Muhammad,Bahadur Khan, Zahooran Bibi and Ayat Bibi.

Further investigation was underway.

