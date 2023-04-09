Six held with narcotics

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :District police arrested six drug peddlers and illegal weapon holders and recovered narcotics, liquor and weapons from their possession.

Police said here on Sunday,the teams of different police stations raided and detained Ashiq Hussain, Awais Mehmood, Adil Maseeh, Ghafoor Ali, Luqman, Ali Raza and recovered 3.

84kg hashish, 10 liters liquor and weapons.

Police sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases in this regard.