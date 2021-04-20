UrduPoint.com
Six Held With Narcotics In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 03:44 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :The police arrested six accused and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons on Tuesday.

The police said different police stations conducted raids and arrested the accused with�3.120 kg hashish and�three pistols.

The accused were identified as Muhammad Junaid,Kamran Hassan,Muhammad Shabbir,Abu Bakrand others. Separate cases were registered against the accused.

