Six held with narcotics in sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :The police arrested six accused and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons on Tuesday.

The police said different police stations conducted raids and arrested the accused with�3.120 kg hashish and�three pistols.

The accused were identified as Muhammad Junaid,Kamran Hassan,Muhammad Shabbir,Abu Bakrand others. Separate cases were registered against the accused.