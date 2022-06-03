Six held with narcotics, weapons

The district police have arrested six persons with narcotics and illicit weapons

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :The district police have arrested six persons with narcotics and illicit weapons.

According to a spokesperson, the police arrested Muhammed Imran, Shahid Iqbal, Amjad Pervaiz, Asif, Yaseen and Ilyas with 5.4kg hashish and weapons.

Police sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases against them.