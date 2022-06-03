UrduPoint.com

Six Held With Narcotics, Weapons

Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2022 | 08:09 PM

Six held with narcotics, weapons

The district police have arrested six persons with narcotics and illicit weapons

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :The district police have arrested six persons with narcotics and illicit weapons.

According to a spokesperson, the police arrested Muhammed Imran, Shahid Iqbal, Amjad Pervaiz, Asif, Yaseen and Ilyas with 5.4kg hashish and weapons.

Police sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases against them.

Related Topics

Police

Recent Stories

Israel's Bennett Claims Iran Deceiving IAEA to Dev ..

Israel's Bennett Claims Iran Deceiving IAEA to Develop Nuclear Weapons

2 minutes ago
 Philippine Police on High Alert Following Explosio ..

Philippine Police on High Alert Following Explosions on Mindanao Island

2 minutes ago
 Russia Adds 41 Canadian Citizens to Its Travel Ban ..

Russia Adds 41 Canadian Citizens to Its Travel Ban List - Foreign Ministry

2 minutes ago
 Authorities concerned visit flour mills, markets t ..

Authorities concerned visit flour mills, markets to check availability of subsid ..

2 minutes ago
 US continues to add jobs as wage gains slow

US continues to add jobs as wage gains slow

4 minutes ago
 14 shopkeepers fined Rs 51,500 for overcharging

14 shopkeepers fined Rs 51,500 for overcharging

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.