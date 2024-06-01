Six Held With Narcotics, Weapons
Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2024 | 04:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested six accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.
Police said that during a continued drive against drug peddlers and criminals, teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested six drug pushers and recovered 1.
5 kilogram hashish, 20 liter liquor, 2 pistols and a rifle 12 bore from them.
The accused were identified as Arsalan, Waseem, Nasir, Sarfraz, Samar and Sadam.
Cases were registered against the accused.
Recent Stories
Punjab Governor invites Saudi investors to invest in Pakistan
Vietnam Ambassador's wife goes missing in Islamabad
Miss Pakistan holds inaugural crowning ceremony in Lahore
Pakistan to welcome UK’s support to tackle cybercrimes’ challenge: Mohsin Na ..
Day-long seminar by SIFC’s GPI to be held in Rawalpindi on Tuesday
Heatwave kills 33 people in India
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 June 2024
FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billion in May
Tarar extends congratulations to CPNE's newly elected office bearers
Transparent examinations a hallmark of Gwadar University:VC
Brother shot dead sister over domestic dispute in Mansehra
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IESCO supplying smooth, uninterrupted power supply1 minute ago
-
Very hot & dry weather to persist across Sukkur division1 minute ago
-
Governor takes notice of quarrel incident of UoP, death of student in UoM1 minute ago
-
APHC condemns deteriorating human rights situation in IIOJK22 minutes ago
-
One mln kids to be given anti polio doses from June 31 hour ago
-
Vietnam Ambassador's wife goes missing in Islamabad1 hour ago