Six held with narcotics, weapons

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested six accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Police said that during a continued drive against drug peddlers and criminals, teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested six drug pushers and recovered 1.

5 kilogram hashish, 20 liter liquor, 2 pistols and a rifle 12 bore from them.

The accused were identified as Arsalan, Waseem, Nasir, Sarfraz, Samar and Sadam.

Cases were registered against the accused.