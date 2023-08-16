Open Menu

Six Held With Weapons

Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Six held with weapons

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested six people and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the teams of Sillanwli and Bhalwal city police stations raided at various localities within their jurisdiction and arrested six people and recovered five pistols 30 bore and a gun 12 bore from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.

