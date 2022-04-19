UrduPoint.com

Six Hoarders Booked In Khyber

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2022 | 04:48 PM

Six hoarders booked in Khyber

The teams of district administration Khyber here Tuesday conducted raids in different bazaars and booked six hoarders allegedly selling edible on excessive rates and discarded expired food items

BARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) ::The teams of district administration Khyber here Tuesday conducted raids in different bazaars and booked six hoarders allegedly selling edible on excessive rates and discarded expired food items.

During the joint raids by assistant commissioners and district food controller different milk shops, bakeries, butchers and general stores were inspected. They directed shopkeepers to strictly abide by the government approved price-lists by displaying it on prominent places.

The district administration also urged people to ask for approved price-list from the shopkeeper during purchase of edible items. People can lodge their complaints on landline number 091-9211901 regarding violations of public order during purchasing.

Related Topics

From Government

Recent Stories

Lawmakers for concerted efforts to uplift agricult ..

Lawmakers for concerted efforts to uplift agriculture sector

32 seconds ago
 Video showing woman lying on track with train pass ..

Video showing woman lying on track with train passing over her goes viral

17 minutes ago
 MCI Floodlight Badminton Tournament to kick off to ..

MCI Floodlight Badminton Tournament to kick off tomorrow

33 seconds ago
 China's central SOEs record growth in R&D spending ..

China's central SOEs record growth in R&D spending

34 seconds ago
 CM takes notice of fire in Dadu's village

CM takes notice of fire in Dadu's village

3 minutes ago
 Night Post office opens for traders

Night Post office opens for traders

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.