Six hoarders booked in Khyber

BARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) ::The teams of district administration Khyber here Tuesday conducted raids in different bazaars and booked six hoarders allegedly selling edible on excessive rates and discarded expired food items.

During the joint raids by assistant commissioners and district food controller different milk shops, bakeries, butchers and general stores were inspected. They directed shopkeepers to strictly abide by the government approved price-lists by displaying it on prominent places.

The district administration also urged people to ask for approved price-list from the shopkeeper during purchase of edible items. People can lodge their complaints on landline number 091-9211901 regarding violations of public order during purchasing.