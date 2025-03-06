Six Holidays Expected On Upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr This Year
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 06, 2025 | 08:42 PM
Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council predicts Ramadan will last for 29 days this year, and Eid—ul-Fitr is expected to be celebrated on March 31
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 6th, 2025) At least six holidays are expected on upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr this year.
The Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council predicted that Ramadan would last for 29 days this year, and Eid-ul-Fitr is expected to be celebrated on March 31.
The astronomers said that the Eid-ul-Fitr moon would likely be sighted on the evening of March 30 across most parts of Pakistan as it would be 26 hours old, meeting the necessary conditions for visibility.
As a result, Eid-ul-Fitr would be observed from Monday to Wednesday (March 31 to April 2).
However, if Ramadan completes 30 days, Eid-ul-Fitr would be celebrated from Tuesday to Thursday (April 1 to April 3).
Besides it, since Saturday and Sunday are already official holidays for the government employees, a total of at least six holidays are expected for Eid-ul-Fitr
