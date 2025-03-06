Open Menu

Six Holidays Expected On Upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr This Year

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 06, 2025 | 08:42 PM

Six holidays expected on upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr this year

Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council predicts Ramadan will last for 29 days this year, and Eid—ul-Fitr is expected to be celebrated on March 31

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 6th, 2025) At least six holidays are expected on upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr this year.

The Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council predicted that Ramadan would last for 29 days this year, and Eid-ul-Fitr is expected to be celebrated on March 31.

The astronomers said that the Eid-ul-Fitr moon would likely be sighted on the evening of March 30 across most parts of Pakistan as it would be 26 hours old, meeting the necessary conditions for visibility.

As a result, Eid-ul-Fitr would be observed from Monday to Wednesday (March 31 to April 2).

However, if Ramadan completes 30 days, Eid-ul-Fitr would be celebrated from Tuesday to Thursday (April 1 to April 3).

Besides it, since Saturday and Sunday are already official holidays for the government employees, a total of at least six holidays are expected for Eid-ul-Fitr

Related Topics

Pakistan Holidays March April Sunday From Government Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited Ramadan

Recent Stories

Six holidays expected on upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr this ..

Six holidays expected on upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr this year

2 minutes ago
 PTI social media team members summoned over allege ..

PTI social media team members summoned over alleged negative propaganda

8 minutes ago
 Justice Sattar’s letter to IHC registrar highlig ..

Justice Sattar’s letter to IHC registrar highlights bribery

17 minutes ago
 Punjab E&T dept seals 9,700 properties in crackdow ..

Punjab E&T dept seals 9,700 properties in crackdown on tax defaulters

17 minutes ago
 Delegations of Multan and Jhang Bars call on CJP

Delegations of Multan and Jhang Bars call on CJP

17 minutes ago
 RTA wins BSI Certifiaction in Value Managment Syst ..

RTA wins BSI Certifiaction in Value Managment System

29 minutes ago
Call for digital reforms to propel Pakistan’s ec ..

Call for digital reforms to propel Pakistan’s economic growth

15 minutes ago
 IGP reviews Crime Control Department objectives

IGP reviews Crime Control Department objectives

15 minutes ago
 ATC records statements of 6 witnesses in May 9 cas ..

ATC records statements of 6 witnesses in May 9 cases

15 minutes ago
 Tianjin's Binhai New Area attracts over 5,000 fore ..

Tianjin's Binhai New Area attracts over 5,000 foreign funded enterprises: Distri ..

15 minutes ago
 Bilawal, KP Governor discuss political, law and or ..

Bilawal, KP Governor discuss political, law and order situations

15 minutes ago
 Govt to launch digital portal for asset declaratio ..

Govt to launch digital portal for asset declaration of officials on IMF’s dema ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan