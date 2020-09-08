UrduPoint.com
Six Hospitalised After Consuming Toxic Milk

Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 04:33 PM

Six members of a family including a woman and her children had to be hospitalsed after they consumed toxic milk in the area of Millat Town police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Six members of a family including a woman and her children had to be hospitalsed after they consumed toxic milk in the area of Millat Town police station.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that a family drank milk after taking their meal at night in Bhaiwala.

The milk was reportedly toxic. Due to which, the condition of 50-year-old Shakeela, wife of Shafiq, her daughter 22-year-old Sundas, son 23-year-old Salman, 15-year-old Umair and 25-year-old Tehmina wife of Ehsan, started deteriorating.

They called in Rescue-1122, which shifted the victims to an area hospital where doctors are trying to save their lives till filing of the report.

