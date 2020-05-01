UrduPoint.com
Six Hotel Owners Arrested In Faisalabad

Price Control Magistrate Jamil Ahmed has got arrested six accused over serving meal to the people at their hotels, here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :price Control Magistrate Jamil Ahmed has got arrested six accused over serving meal to the people at their hotels, here on Friday.

According to the official source, hotel owners Muhammad Azeem and Abdul Sattar were arrested from Haq Bahu chowk, Muhammad Asif from Akbarabad chowk and Ghulam Hussain and Adul Sattar were held from near Daewoo Addah over violation of Ramazan ordinance.

