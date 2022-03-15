Six hotel owners fined for overcharging on 'Roti'

Six hotel owners were fined for overcharging on bread (Roti) in the district on Tuesday

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Six hotel owners were fined for overcharging on bread (Roti) in the district on Tuesday.

According to official sources, the district administration along with officials of police conducted raids at several hotels to check the price of Roti in the district .

The team checked 44 hotels and found six were involved in selling Roti against controlled prices .

The team imposed fine of Rs 23000 per each hotel after giving them warnings .

The Quetta hotel, Shinwari hotel, Rehmat hotel, Zaieqaa hotel,Zawar hotel and Nazir hotel were involved in selling (Roti) against the controlled rates .

The senior official of the city administration said that government would never allow anyone to sale (Roti) on high rates.