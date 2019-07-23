Six housing colonies sealed in Faisalabad

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Tuesday sealed six housing colonies developed illegally in the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Tuesday sealed six housing colonies developed illegally in the city.

According to an FDA spokesperson,the team sealed Eden Garden,Nawab Block, Daewoo Road, Rehman Garden,Daewoo Road,Ismael Valley,Daewoo Road,Royal Town, bypass road, Ajwa Town and Hamyun Valley in chak 100-JB.

The team got registered cases against developers and demolished all types of construction done there,he said.