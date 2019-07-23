UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Housing Colonies Sealed In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 33 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 02:49 PM

Six housing colonies sealed in Faisalabad

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Tuesday sealed six housing colonies developed illegally in the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Tuesday sealed six housing colonies developed illegally in the city.

According to an FDA spokesperson,the team sealed Eden Garden,Nawab Block, Daewoo Road, Rehman Garden,Daewoo Road,Ismael Valley,Daewoo Road,Royal Town, bypass road, Ajwa Town and Hamyun Valley in chak 100-JB.

The team got registered cases against developers and demolished all types of construction done there,he said.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Road All Housing

Recent Stories

TikTok video with pistol lands youth in jail

4 minutes ago

Boy shoots girlfriend for refusing marriage propos ..

11 minutes ago

5 Pakistani footballers who have won our hearts!

18 minutes ago

TECNO Mobile Reduced The Price Of Its Flagship Mod ..

34 minutes ago

Forensic audit of Judge Arshad Malik’s video not ..

44 minutes ago

Chinese language programme to launch officially in ..

52 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.