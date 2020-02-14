Six hurt in road mishap in Khanewal

At least six persons sustained injuries due to collision between rickshaw and van near Pull Rangu on Friday

According to Rescue 1122, an auto rickshaw collided with van due to over-speeding near Pull Rangu in which six persons sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and shifted three critical injured to Nishtar hospital, one to Kabirwala and provided first-aid to two minor injured on the spot.