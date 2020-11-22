UrduPoint.com
Six IIUI Professors Ranked Among World Top 2% Scientists

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 07:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :In the evaluation sheet of the top two percent researchers of the world prepared by Stanford University California, six faculty members of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) have been ranked among the best researchers.

The six IIUI Professors include five from the Department of Mathematics and Statistics including Dr. Rehmat Elahi, Tariq Javed, Dr. Muhammad Sajid, Dr. Ahmed Zeeshan and Dr. Nasir ali . The sixth Faculty member is Dr. Abdul Rasheed from International Institute of Islamic Economics (IIIE).

The list has been compiled by Prof John Loannidis of Stanford University and his team. The list has 159,683 persons from all scientific disciplines from higher education institutions across the globe.

The life-time research work evaluation list includes 81 professors while one-year research work evaluation list includes 243 teachers from the higher education institutions in Pakistan.

IIUI Rector Dr. Masoom Yasinzai and President Dr. Hathal Homoud Al-Otaibi have felicitated the faculty members on this achievement.

Lauding the efforts of the faculty members, they said this milestone of university's success will help in improving ranking and it will also be a source of achieving its lofty goal of academic excellence.

IIUI leadership also assured full support for constructive research and faculty's steps for betterment in the field of academic excellence.

