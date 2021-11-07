Six illegal arm holders arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Police have arrested six arm holders and recovered illegal weapons from their possession, informed police spokesman here Sunday.

Airport police arrested three accused Asif Rashid, Mohammad Akash Nadeem and Akbar Ali and recovered 3 pistols 30 bore from their possession.

Similarly, Sadiqabad police held two accused Mohammad Noman and Mohammad Adeel and recovered 2 pistols 30 bore from their custody.

Jatli police arrested accused Mohammad Kawish and recovered 1 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started an investigation.

The divisional SPs said that operations against those possessing illegal weapons should be continued.