Six Illegal Arm Holders Arrested
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :The police arrested six persons and recovered illegal arms, ammunition from their possession during a crackdown, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday.
During course of action, Pirwadhi police arrested Osama and recovered 1 pistol 30 bore from his possession.
Similarly, Westridge police held Tayyab and recovered 1 pistol 30 bore from his custody.
Gujjar Khan police arrested Shiraz and recovered 1 pistol 30 bore from his possession.
Following operation, Mandra police arrested Kamran and recovered 1 pistol of 30 bore from his possession.
Jatli police arrested Abdul Haq and recovered 1 pistol 30 bore and ammunition from him.
The Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police teams adding that crackdown against the illegal weapons holders would be continued.