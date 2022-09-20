Six illegal arm holders arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :The police arrested six persons and recovered illegal arms, ammunition from their possession during a crackdown, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday.

During course of action, Pirwadhi police arrested Osama and recovered 1 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Similarly, Westridge police held Tayyab and recovered 1 pistol 30 bore from his custody.

Gujjar Khan police arrested Shiraz and recovered 1 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Following operation, Mandra police arrested Kamran and recovered 1 pistol of 30 bore from his possession.

Jatli police arrested Abdul Haq and recovered 1 pistol 30 bore and ammunition from him.

The Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police teams adding that crackdown against the illegal weapons holders would be continued.