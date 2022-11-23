Six illegal arm holders arrested during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Police have arrested six illegal arms holders and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession during a crackdown here on Wednesday, informed police spokesman.

According to details, Ratta Amaral police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Abdul Wahab. Similarly, Sadiqabad police held Gulzar Ali and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession and also recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Ikram.

Following operation, Westridge police nabbed Nasir Iqbal and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his custody.

Wah Cantt police recovered 01 pistol 09mm ammunition from Arsalan. Gujar Khan police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore and 30 rounds from Talib Hussain.

Police have registered separate cases against all the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations Rawalpindi appreciated the performance of police teams adding that crackdown possessing illegal arms will be continued.