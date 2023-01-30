UrduPoint.com

Six Illegal Arm Holders Arrested During Crackdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Six illegal arm holders arrested during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Police have arrested six illegal arms holders and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession during a crackdown here on Monday, informed a police spokesman.

Waris Khan police held Ismail and recovered 01 pistol 30-bore from his possession and the same police recovered 01 pistol 30-bore from Malik.

Similarly, New Town police nabbed Waheed and recovered 01 pistol 30-bore from his custody.

Airport police arrested Amir Afzal and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession and the same police recovered 01 rifle 08mm from Zahid.

Following the operation, Kalar Syedan police recovered an iron rod from Ghulam Jilani.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police teams and said that operations against those possessing illegal weapons will be accelerated.

