Six illegal arm holders held during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Police have arrested six arm holders and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession during crackdown here on Wednesday, informed police spokesman.

According to the details, Sadiqabad police arrested Yasir and recovered Kalashnikov from his possession.

Similarly, Wah Cantt police held Shahzad and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his custody.

And same police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Tauqeer.

While, Saddar Wah police nabbed Tariq and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Following the operation, Gujjar Khan police arrested Zohaib and recovered 01 pistol 9mm from his possession.

Patriata police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Rizam Ali.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police teams adding that crackdown against those possessing illegal arms will be continued without any discrimination.