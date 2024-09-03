Six Illegal Arm Holders, Liquor Suppliers Arrested
Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2024 | 05:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Police have apprehended six illegal arms holders and liquor suppliers and recovered illegal arm, ammunition from their possession during crackdown here on Tuesday.
According to police spokesman, Bani police held Masood and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.
Similarly, Saddar Wah police held Zahoor ur Rehman and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his custody.
While, Saddar Barooni police nabbed Hazrat Wali and confiscated 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.
Jatali Police recovered a dagger from Ansar and 10 liters of liquor was found from Azmat.
Following operation, Naseerabad police arrested Rehman and recovered 10 liters of liquor from his possession.
Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.
Divisional SPs commended police teams efforts and have stated that the crackdown on illegal activities will be continued, with a particular focus on dismantling organized and active gangs.
