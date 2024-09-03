Open Menu

Six Illegal Arm Holders, Liquor Suppliers Arrested

Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Six illegal arm holders, liquor suppliers arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Police have apprehended six illegal arms holders and liquor suppliers and recovered illegal arm, ammunition from their possession during crackdown here on Tuesday.

According to police spokesman, Bani police held Masood and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Similarly, Saddar Wah police held Zahoor ur Rehman and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his custody.

While, Saddar Barooni police nabbed Hazrat Wali and confiscated 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Jatali Police recovered a dagger from Ansar and 10 liters of liquor was found from Azmat.

Following operation, Naseerabad police arrested Rehman and recovered 10 liters of liquor from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

Divisional SPs commended police teams efforts and have stated that the crackdown on illegal activities will be continued, with a particular focus on dismantling organized and active gangs.

Related Topics

Police Bani Progress Saddar All From Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan ..

Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series

2 hours ago
 National Assembly nefers bill to increase number o ..

National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges

3 hours ago
 TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at ..

TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation

4 hours ago
 After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand P ..

After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..

5 hours ago
 Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int ..

Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024

8 hours ago
 GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working env ..

GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women

17 hours ago
 Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab ..

Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..

17 hours ago
 Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring eco ..

Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator

17 hours ago
 IUCN Pakistan celebrates World Beach Day: Protecti ..

IUCN Pakistan celebrates World Beach Day: Protecting Shores, Conserving wildlife

17 hours ago
 Commissioner Loralai distributes posting orders to ..

Commissioner Loralai distributes posting orders to 11 new employees of Revenue D ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan