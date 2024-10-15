Six Illegal Arm Holders, Liquor Suppliers Held During Operation
Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2024 | 11:07 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Police have arrested six illegal arms holders and liquor suppliers and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession during crackdown here on Tuesday.
According to police spokesman, Gujjar Khan Police held Shahid Iqbal and recovered 01 pistol 30-bore from his possession. Similarly, Rawat Police nabbed Aftab and confiscated 01 pistol 30 bore from his custody and another 01 pistol 30-bore was confiscated from Usman.
While, Kahuta Police apprehended Zubair and recovered a 12-bore rifle from his possession.
Additionally, R.A Bazaar police seized 30 liters of liquor from Naveed Majeed.
Following operation, Gujjar Khan police recovered 10 liters of liquor from Amjad.
Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.
SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police teams and said that crackdown will be continued against illegal arm holders and liquor suppliers.
