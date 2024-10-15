Open Menu

Six Illegal Arm Holders, Liquor Suppliers Held During Operation

Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2024 | 11:07 PM

Six illegal arm holders, liquor suppliers held during operation

Police have arrested six illegal arms holders and liquor suppliers and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession during crackdown here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Police have arrested six illegal arms holders and liquor suppliers and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession during crackdown here on Tuesday.

According to police spokesman, Gujjar Khan Police held Shahid Iqbal and recovered 01 pistol 30-bore from his possession. Similarly, Rawat Police nabbed Aftab and confiscated 01 pistol 30 bore from his custody and another 01 pistol 30-bore was confiscated from Usman.

While, Kahuta Police apprehended Zubair and recovered a 12-bore rifle from his possession.

Additionally, R.A Bazaar police seized 30 liters of liquor from Naveed Majeed.

Following operation, Gujjar Khan police recovered 10 liters of liquor from Amjad.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police teams and said that crackdown will be continued against illegal arm holders and liquor suppliers.

Related Topics

Police Progress Kahuta All From Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears

Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears

13 minutes ago
 ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings

ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings

3 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking We ..

Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking West Indies win

3 minutes ago
 Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU s ..

Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions

9 minutes ago
 1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic ..

1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic accident

9 minutes ago
 Two held for decanting LPG

Two held for decanting LPG

51 minutes ago
Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU s ..

Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions

31 minutes ago
 Italy's Leonardo, Germany's Rheinmetall team up on ..

Italy's Leonardo, Germany's Rheinmetall team up on tanks

31 minutes ago
 Oct 15 marks 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties b ..

Oct 15 marks 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Pakistan, Romania: FO

31 minutes ago
 KMU hosts inter-university speech competition for ..

KMU hosts inter-university speech competition for Global Handwashing Day

31 minutes ago
 Police conduct 3,367 search operations across Punj ..

Police conduct 3,367 search operations across Punjab this year

31 minutes ago
 PTDC recognizes Asmar’s contributions in tourism ..

PTDC recognizes Asmar’s contributions in tourism promotion

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan