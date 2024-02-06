Six illegal arm holders netted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Police have arrested six illegal arms holders and recovered arms, and ammunition from their possession during an operation here on Tuesday.

According to a police spokesman, Naseerabad police recovered 01 Kalashnikov from Bilal and 01 pistol 30 bore was recovered from Ishtiaq.

Similarly, Race Course police nabbed Shehyar and recovered 01 pistol with 30 bores from his possession.

While Jatali police recovered 01 pistol with 30 bores from Faizan.

Following the operation, Kalar Syedan police held Subhan and recovered 01 pistols 30 bore from his custody and 01 pistol 30 bore was recovered from Numan.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations commended police teams adding that strict action would be taken against those who were carrying illegal weapons.

He made it clear that the crackdown would be continued against such elements without any discrimination.