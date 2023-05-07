Six illegal arms holder netted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :Police have arrested six illegal arms holders and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession during a crackdown here on Sunday informed a police spokesman.

During the course of action, Airport Police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Saad.

Similarly, Taxila Police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Qaiser Shehzad and the same police recovered 01 pistol 09 mm from Wajahat and 01 Kalashnikov from Fahad Khan.

Following the operation, Gujjar Khan police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Qaiser.

Dhamyal police recovered 12 bore rifle from Imran.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was underway.

Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police teams, adding that strict action will be continued against those possessing illegal arms.