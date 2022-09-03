Six illegal arms holders arrested during crackdown

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Police have arrested six illegal arms holders and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession during a crackdown here on Saturday.

During the course of action, Waris Khan police arrested Nabil Masood and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession, informed police spokesperson.

Similarly, Gujjar Khan police arrested three persons namely; Ghulam Shabbir, Nazakat Ali and Umair, and recovered one pistol of 30 bore and two knives from their custody.

While, Mandra police held Shahzad and recovered one pistol 30 bore from him.

Rawat police arrested Shabir and recovered one pistol 9 mm from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all the accused and further investigations were in progress.

Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police teams adding that operations will continue against illegal arms holders without any discrimination.