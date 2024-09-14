Six Illegal Arms Holders Arrested In Major Crackdown
Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2024 | 08:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Police have arrested 6 illegal arm holders and recovered arms, ammunition from their possessions during crackdown here on Saturday.
According to police spokesman, Waris Khan police during course of action held Sabtain and recovered 1 pistol 30 bore from his possession.
Similarly, New Town police apprehended Mudssar and recovered 1 pistol 30 bore from his custody.
While, R.
A Bazar Police confiscated 1 pistol 30 bore from Shabir.
Following operation, Morgah Police seized 1 pistol 30 bore from Rizwan. Additionally, Kahuta Police nabbed Rafiq, Hafeez Ullah and recovered 2 pistols 30-bore from their possessions.
Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.
SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police teams adding that crackdown will be continued against those carrying illegal weapons.
