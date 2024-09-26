Six illegal bird dealers arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) A grand operation of the Wildlife Department against illegal birds dealers was underway.

During the operation, six illegal bird dealers were arrested and hundreds of protected wild birds

were recovered from their possession and the shops were sealed.

Deputy Director Wildlife Lahore Region Ghulam Rasool, the district administration and police

jointly participated in the operation.

After arresting six birds dealers, hundreds of protected wild birds including parrots, partridges,

doves and peacocks were recovered from their shops and their shops were sealed.

On this occasion, DG Wildlife Mudassir Riaz Malik said that legal action had been initiated against

the shopkeepers guilty of violating the Wildlife Act. He added that the department had launched a

wildlife combing operation. So far, 471 illegal hunters, traders and occupants had been challaned

and fined Rs 84,50,000 and 343 wild animals and 11740 wild birds have been recovered.