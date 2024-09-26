Six Illegal Bird Dealers Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2024 | 04:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) A grand operation of the Wildlife Department against illegal birds dealers was underway.
During the operation, six illegal bird dealers were arrested and hundreds of protected wild birds
were recovered from their possession and the shops were sealed.
Deputy Director Wildlife Lahore Region Ghulam Rasool, the district administration and police
jointly participated in the operation.
After arresting six birds dealers, hundreds of protected wild birds including parrots, partridges,
doves and peacocks were recovered from their shops and their shops were sealed.
On this occasion, DG Wildlife Mudassir Riaz Malik said that legal action had been initiated against
the shopkeepers guilty of violating the Wildlife Act. He added that the department had launched a
wildlife combing operation. So far, 471 illegal hunters, traders and occupants had been challaned
and fined Rs 84,50,000 and 343 wild animals and 11740 wild birds have been recovered.
Recent Stories
A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..
Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage
Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments
CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter
Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad
Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October
IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high
President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ecosystems
Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024
IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
British Council Unveils 2024 Study UK Alumni Awards to celebrate excellence2 minutes ago
-
SAFRON Minister urges UN agencies to allocate funds for local communities2 minutes ago
-
DC chaired a meeting on cleanliness situation2 minutes ago
-
Dengue hits Rawalpindi with the highest 110 cases in one day11 minutes ago
-
SSP hold open court to address grievances11 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests two human smugglers11 minutes ago
-
Hot & dry weather forecasts for Sukkur11 minutes ago
-
Walk held to mark ‘World Lungs Day’11 minutes ago
-
Al-Shifa performs 2,500 children's eye chemotherapy procedures in three years12 minutes ago
-
SÇCI takes stand against IPPs12 minutes ago
-
DC holds Khuli Katchery in Tehsil Lachi, issues on spot orders for resolution of problems12 minutes ago
-
Dera police bust gang involved in making fake CNICs12 minutes ago