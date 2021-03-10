Six illegal colonies sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed six illegal housing colonies and demolished structures on Wednesday.

According to official sources, the enforcement team sealed Lyallpur City, Haq Bahoo Colony, Ahmed Din Valley, Gulshan Tararr Town, additional locality Umar Town and additional localityAhmed Din Valley.

The team sealed the offices and demolished structures in the colonies.